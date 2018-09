Crews from Horncastle, Louth and Spilsby were called to a bedroom fire at a property in Horncastle on Saturday (September 8).

Firefighters attended a property on Bridge Street as a bedroom fire had started.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say crews used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time to ventilate the rest of the property.