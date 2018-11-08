Firefighters attend RTC involving bus and a car near Baumber

Firefighters from Horncastle and Louth attended an RTC involving a car and a bus last night (Wednesday, November 7).

The RTC between a car and a bus occurred on the A158 Lincoln Road, near Baumber.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one female occupant from the car and the female occupant was then handed over to medical staff.

Initial reports on Twitter suggested that excessive fuel had spilled onto the road.

In a Tweet posted last night, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “A major RTC has occurred on the A158. Fire Crews in attendance. Please beware of excessive petrol spillage on the road.”

However, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed today (Thursday) this might not have been the case.

The spokesman said: “The tweet is misleading because, having spoken to control, there doesn’t seem to be any further reference to a fuel spillage.”

• Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say there is no further information on the extent or injuries or if there were any road closures at the time.