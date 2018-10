Crews from Billinghay, Metheringham and Sleaford were called to a bungalow fire between Billinghay and Tattershall Bridge on September 28 (Friday).

Firefighters were called to a derelict bungalow fully on fire on the A153.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, crews used breathing apparatus, one main jet, two hose reels and Cobra to extinguish a wooden derelict bungalow that was on fire.

Firefighters from Billinghay returned to the scene the following morning for an inspection.