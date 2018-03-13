Firefighter Ashley gears up for Lincoln 10K

Ashley Smith will stand out among thousands of athletes at this year’s Lincoln 10K as he will be running in full firefighters kit.

The Bardney-based firefighter will also be carrying a collection bucket around the route as he hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Ashley, 29, is no stranger to distance running or to raising money for charity, having previously completed the Lincoln Half Marathon, also while wearing full firefighting equipment and breathing apparatus.

He said: “When I ran the half marathon I raised about £350.

“This time I thought I would make it a little bit easier and just wear the kit without the breathing apparatus.

“Our station at Bardney does quite a lot for the Fire Fighters charity but I wanted to do this as well.

“Hopefully I will be able to collect quite a bit of money as I go around the 10K route.”

The annual Lincoln 10K takes place this Sunday, March 18.

It will get underway from the usual starting point at Yarborough Leisure Centre.

Despite wearing clothes and equipment which weighs more than eight kilos, Ashley is hoping to complete the distance in about 50 minutes.

Divisional commander for Bardney Fire Station, Spencer Creek, said: “Ashley is literally going that extra mile to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

“As a service, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are hoping to raise £75k in the charity’s 75th anniversary year, and our stations and staff will be doing as much they can to help.

“Keeping fit and putting others first are typical qualities of the people we have in the service and here at Bardney, but we are always on the look-out for people to join our dedicated and professional team of retained firefighters.”

• The Firefighters Charity supports everyday fire-fighting heroes.

