Fire crews bring rail ‘emergency’ to life!

Emergency rescue training was brought to life at Ludborough station last week, with a simulation exercise involving a ‘horse’ being hit by a train.

The exercise was organised by Leyland Penn, chairman of the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Society, alongside Fire & Rescue teams from Humberside and Louth.

The scenario involved a ‘horse’ being hit by the train, resulting in an emergency stop - causing ‘passengers’ to be thrown forward and injured and in need of rescue.

A briefing was held before the training exercise began.

Fifteen volunteers acted as passengers, with some being removed from the coaches on stretchers by the Humberside Fire & Rescue team.

The ‘horse’ was then recovered from the track by the Louth Fire & Rescue team, which specialises in situations involving animals.

Afterwards there was a debriefing to see what had been learnt from the exercise.

Leyland Penn said: “The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is delighted to have been able to provide the facilities for the teams to be able to carry out the training exercise.

“We want to do all we can to make the railway a safer place. Last year we installed a defibrillator at Ludborough station and a team of volunteers were trained to administer CPR.

“Now our volunteers have learnt a great deal about train evacuation from today’s exercise”.

Martin Wade from the Humberside Fire & Rescue team added: “Creating such a scenario on a working railway is extremely difficult, and we are grateful to the LWR and the volunteers for helping us stage the training exercise”.

Mr Wade added: “From our point of view it was a great opportunity for the Humberside and Louth teams to be able to work together.”

