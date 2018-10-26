Final countdown until end of Horncastle road improvements programme

The final countdown is on to the completion of the major phases of a £7m road improvement programme in Horncastle.

Roadworks on Langton Hill (B1191) were cleared this morning (Friday) as Anglian Water met their forecast of finalising a £635,000 sewer and drainage upgrade.

Roadworks at Langton Hill.

However, there is still no access from Langton Hill to the A158 or West Street.

The County Council is putting the finishing touches to improvements at the junction and is aiming to complete the work on Tuesday morning (October 30).

The A158 is closed at night to allow contractors to re-surface the road.

During the day, there is single file traffic on the busy A158, controlled by temporary lights.

The restrictions leading into West Street are also due to be lifted on Tuesday (October 30) - weather permitting.

When all routes are open, it will mark the end of the works which actually started at the end of August.

They have led to some criticism with many retailers reporting a loss in trade and complaints about noise and poor signage.

This morning, vehicles were still performing U-turns at the foot of Langton Hill because the access to the A158 was blocked.

There is still work to be completed on a minor road at the top of Langton Hill.

That will involve building a new access road into the Cyden Homes development.

Sewer work will also commence in The Sidings, off Langton Hill, but Anglian Water stresses access will be maintained at all times.