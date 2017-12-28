Figures reveal 479 ‘assaults’ on EMAS staff

Shocking figures revealed by the East Midlands Ambulance Service show that staff members suffered 479 assaults while attending call-outs between April and November 2017.

EMAS says staff were subject to sexual assaults, verbal abuse and physical violence.

The emergency service says that of 185 of the assaults were carried out by people under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ben Holdaway, Deputy Director of Operations, said: “We’re urging people to think carefully about their alcohol consumption.

“[Christmas and New Year] is the most popular time of year for parties and celebrations.

“For some, it will be a night to remember for all the wrong reasons as drinking causes people to take risks which can endanger their life and cause avoidable additional pressures for the emergency services.

“Often patients who have been drinking excessively become high priority calls because their symptoms replicate those of someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest (unresponsive).

“Our crews are sent to the emergency at high speeds to reach the patient as quickly as possible and then find the patient to be intoxicated, needing a glass of water and a taxi home.

“We are urging you not to be the person who takes an ambulance away from someone who really needs help.

“Unfortunately during this period our staff can also become targets. Excessive drinking can cloud people’s judgement.”