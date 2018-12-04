Festive magic is heading to Woodhall Spa

Big crowds are expected at Woodhall Spa’s Christmas Fayre which will take place on Friday, December 7.

The event will be held in Station Road and The Broadway from 6-9pm.

Woodhall Spa Rotary Club began organising the fayre several years ago and it has grown into one of the most popular Christmas events in the area.

All the traditional activities will again be on show while the main street will be packed with stalls and activities from clubs, craftsmen and local organisations.

The ever popular Christmas Grotto will be a major draw, as will street entertainment featuring Morris dancers, musicians, friendly clowns and fairground rides.

A carol service, organised by the parish council, will be held in Royal Square with town crier John Derbyshire leading the parade from St Peter’s Church.

The vast majority of village businesses will be open while the Rotary Club has organised a grand raffle for local charities.