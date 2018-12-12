Festive magic at Woodhall Spa’s Christmas Fayre

Thousands of people flocked to Woodhall Spa for an evening of festive delights on Friday (December 7).

The annual Woodhall Spa Christmas Fayre proved to be a hit - with fairground rides to entertain youngsters and a festive tipple for the adults.

Other attractions included street entertainment, stalls, musicians, a carol service held in Royal Square, and Santa’s Grotto complete with elves.

The fayre is organised by Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, in conjunction with Woodhall Spa Parish Council.

Woodhall Spa Rotary Club secretary Andrew Zawada said: “The event is always a success.

“It has been going for 20 odd years now - things have certainly changed but the Santa’s Grotto was the best ever!

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it - it is a really positive event for the village.”