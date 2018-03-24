‘Festival of Talks’ to celebrate QEGS’ proud RAF tradition

The Adult Education section at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle is holding a ‘Festival of Talks’ to celebrate the centenary of the RAF.

The school has a proud tradition of links with the RAF and two former students will be among the speakers at the series of talks, starting next month.

Sue Grau, Adult Education Co-ordinator at QEGS, said: “Being well placed in the centre of the county, QEGS has welcomed hundreds of RAF children through our doors, and we are immensely proud to have two ‘Old Boys’ in our line-up of eminent speakers.

“Both our opening speaker, Len Sutton and the intrepid Lancaster pilot, Mike ‘The Chats’ Chatterton, will be back within our walls to celebrate QEGS’ contribution to RAF100.

“We will also be thinking of former headteacher Peter Rowland, himself an RAF pilot, as we open the festival on April 18 - precisely three years after he passed away.

“Many of our recent graduates have trained, studied and worked with the RAF; Jenna Price (Aircraft Technician), Dan Stanley (Hercules Pilot), and Luke Cushden (703 Naval Air Squadron) to name but a few.”

The first talk is on April 18 when Mr Sutton will present ‘The History of the RAF’.

All talks are free and details can be obtained by emailing adulteducation@qegs.lincs.sch.uk .