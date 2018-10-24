Fences go up in Horncastle as ELDC takes action

Residents who have been calling for a new and safer footpath to be built alongside the Bain (Tesco) car park in Horncastle could see their efforts pay off.

As our photograph shows, East Lindsey District Council has fenced off the current uneven path and is looking at creating a new one.

An ELDC spokesman said: “We have fenced off an area on the existing grassed picnic area off the Bain, adjacent to Tesco, after we became aware of some issues with exposed tree roots. Our teams, including our Arboricultural Officer, are working to find a suitable way to create a new footpath that protects the trees.

“We are aiming to have the works completed by mid-November.”

Residents and town councillors have previously complained about the safety of the current path.