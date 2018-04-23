Federation raises cash for charity

The schools of Lincolnshire Wolds Federation raised an impressive amount of money for Happy Days Children’s Charity through sponsored walks. Pupils from St Lawrence School (Horncastle) and St Bernard’s School (Louth) took part in an elephant themed sponsored walk. Some classes completed their walk around the school field in elephant masks and others walked different routes through the countryside.

The pupils had a fantastic day and worked hard to raise the outstanding amount of £727.65 - with still some money to be counted. Happy Days is a charity that provides donations to pay for school trips and opportunities to take part in amazing life experiences.