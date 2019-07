Three fire crews were called out last night to a fire on a poultry shed in Billinghay.

The alert came in at 10.36pm and crews from Bilinghay, Woodhall Spa and Sleaford attended the blaze on Tattershall Road, Bilinghay.

An electrical fault caused an external ventilation fan on the roof to catch fire and crews used two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a ceiling hook to extinguish the flames.

A fire service spokesman said no chickens were affected by the fire.