Farmyard to video stardom

Two local businesses are celebrating a remarkable success story after a farmer from Minting emerged as one of the stars of a major nationwide campaign.

The campaign - ‘Get On Line Week’ - highlights the life changing impact of digital learning.

Rory Whittaker, who runs RW Agri Services in Minting, will feature in the campaign, put together by the Good Things Foundation.

In the weeks leading up to the launch next month. videos will be released focusing on businesses from different areas of the UK.

Farming has never featured before so Mr Whittaker’s involvement is a major achievement for the area.

It follows his decision to link up with a Horncastle based company, Lincs Training.

The company spent last year working with local businesses as part of The Princes Countryside Fund.

Lincs Training, run by Richard Avison, was one of only three digital hubs around the country to be chosen .

Mr Avison, who is a district councillor, said: “Rory became much more digital aware after working with us and he has become the face of this year’s Get on Line Week campaign.

“It is major achievement for two local companies - and a first for farming within Lincolnshire.”

Lincs Training met Mr Whittaker through another local business they were supporting.

At the time, he was looking to set up RW Agri Services, hoping that he could run it alongside his work as a contract farmer, to give him extra income all year round.

RW Agri buys second-hand farming machinery and equipment, services and repairs it and puts it back on the market.

Mr Avison said: “Our team helped Rory with a number of things.

“They included his finances, setting up both his own website and a profile on ‘Digger Bidder’ - an online auction site for farming and building equipment to sell the products - which can be linked back to his homepage.

“We also looked at using social media channels, advertising websites and eye-catching adverts to help Rory increase his sales.”

Mr Whittaker said: “For all businesses in today’s current climate, evolution is vital, and even more so if you’re a rural business.

“You don’t want to get left behind. You need constant financial and time investment and you need to learn how to do things more easily.

“I think the best way to grow a business is to find a model that works and apply it to what you know.

“Having great people and great projects supporting you like Rich and the team from Lincs Training makes that journey even better.”