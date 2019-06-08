Farms preparing to open for annual event

Take a peak behind the farm gate as this year’s Open Farm Sunday event takes place on June 9.

Hundreds of farms across the country will be opening to the public so they can get closer to farming and see for themselves where their food comes from, how it is produced and learn more about farming and the fabulous job it does.

One of those taking part is Revesby Farms, where there will be a day packed with activities from 11am to 3pm.

Take one of the free tractor trailer rides around the historic deer park to look at the fallow deer herd.

There will also be the opportunity to see the agricultural machinery demonstrations and talks.

There will be a number of stands giving information too - bat conservation; bee conservation; Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust; local police stand and talks.

‘Wild at Heart’ will be serving locally produced food and there will also be plenty of room for family picnics.

Dogs are welcome but must be on leads.

Also opening on June 9 will be Minting Farm Park at Gautby.

This is a mixed family farm; go along to meet the animals and take a self-guided tour of the farm.

The farm is open from 10am to 4pm.

Admission to both events is free.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager, said: “LEAF Open Farm Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to get closer to farming and the people that make it happen.

“Each event is unique, each farm is different and every farmer too, but what they all share is a passion for farming, amazing expertise and a commitment to caring for the countryside.”

Visit: farmsunday.org/