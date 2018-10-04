Farm flourishes on back of new ‘eco’ investment

A switch to an eco-friendly heating and energy system has paid off for an award winning animal park farm in Tattershall.

Marie Morrell and her husband James took over Tattershall Farm Park in 2015 - after spotting potential in the family business which was in need of refurbishment.

They recently linked up with Lincolnshire-based renewable energy consultants, Greenio, who worked directly with the park to supply and install two biomass boilers.

Through the installation of biomass heating and double-glazing, the business has been able to save £20-a-day on bills - the equivalent of £7,000-a-a-year.

That money has been re-invested to ensure the park is an all-year round attraction, providing the best possible experience for visitors - and a confortable environment for animals.

Mrs Morrell said: “Running an all year round attraction – especially in the UK – is really tricky, particularly when farms are traditionally perceived as cold and dark places in the winter.

“We wanted to create a bright and vibrant farm park and we are pleased to say we have achieved this through hard work and innovation.

“A huge part of this has involved green energy, which has allowed us to create a comfortable and toasty warm environment for all our visitors no matter the season.”

Anna Wooster, managing director of Greenio, said: “We are delighted to be part of the park’s success, helping the visitor attraction to go beyond where it was three years ago and become a real destination for families.”

The park was named Visitor Attraction of the Year in the East Lindsey Business Awards 2018.