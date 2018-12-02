Fantastic four lead the way in Horncastle

Talented performers from the Julie Dean School of Dance in Horncastle have returned from a major regional competition with an impressive array of trophies.

They took part in the South Lincs Dance Festival, held in Sleaford, and certainly impressed the judges.

Four girls danced solos, duets and a trio and also took part in a troupe with three other competitors.

They were Fleur Fawcett, TeganBeattie, Zara Gotts and Ruby Anthony. They won seven trophies and 19 medals.

Successes were:

• Fleur Fawcett - Musical interpretation;

• Ruby Anthony - Novice Class E Character;

• Fleur Fawcett - Open Class D Character;

• Tegan Beattie - Open Class E Character;

• Ruby Armstrong - Highest Mark in Novice E;

• Zara Gotts and Tegan Beattie - Inter Self Choreographed Duet;

• Zara Gotts - Open Class E National.

The girls will be performing at Banovallum School on December 1 at the annual Senior Citizens Christmas Show (2pm).

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Horncastle.

Entry is free.