Fantastic carers set their sights on top awards

Forget the BAFTA’s...it’s fingers crossed for local hopefuls who are bidding to strike it lucky tomorrow night (Thursday ) in the Lincolnshire Care Awards.

The list of hopefuls includes 14 employees of Tanglewood Care Homes - including Steph Townsend who works in Horncastle.

She is competing in the category for the ‘Best Supporting Role’.

Tanglewood employees make up one-fifth of the total nominees, and 11 of them work in one care home – Cedar Falls in Spalding!

Tracy Ann Shelbourn, founder and director of Tanglewood Care Homes, commented: “We are delighted to be part of the LinCA Care Awards again this year.

“It is a special occasion for every care community in Lincolnshire to join hands in celebrating our ‘care heroes’ – dedicated nurses, carers and support teams that make a difference in the lives of the people we care for.”

Also in the running for a top gong is Lucy Hunter who works for Clarriots Care.

Lucy has been nominated for the Care Leadership Award.

A spokesman for Clarriots Care said: “Anyone who knows Lucy will know that this is a well-deserved nomination for a hard-working and dedicated member of our team.

“Lucy has only been with Clarriots for two years, but has made a big impact in that time with her views on how everyone in the social care sector can contribute to its ongoingimprovement.”

Lucy took up a career in caring after supporting her grandad who suffered from cancer.

She explained: “I provided support to my family members that cared for him,

“ I remember wishing I could do more to help.

“This experience prompted me to apply for a part time Care Assistant job when I was able to and I found myself settling in very quickly and loving meeting new people and making a difference to their everyday lives.”

Lucy secured a number of promotions before joining Clarriots who offer a countywide service. Her role involves rostering all care calls, ensure that all staff are trained appropriately and supported continually through supervisions, appraisals and spot checks.

•The Lincolnshire Care Awards celebrate outstanding care workers, teams and organisations. The event is stage at the County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln at 7pm.