Fancy being an engine driver? Go along to Ludborough and give it a try!

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway is offering budding engine drivers the opportunity to fulfil that childhood dream and try their hand at the controls of one of its diesel locomotives.

That’s just one of the attractions that the railway has lined up during a special Lincolnshire Heritage Weekend Event at Ludborough station this weekend (September 8-9).

The station will be open between 11am and 3pm on both days, and visitors will have the chance to see behind the scenes and discover all about the area’s railway history. There will be a photographic display of old local railway scenes, static displays of locomotives and rolling stock, and guided tours of the maintenance facilities at 12 noon and 1.30pm. The museum, shop and buffet will also be open.

LWR spokesman Phil Eldridge said: “The fee for the diesel driver experience is £10 and it proved very popular when we did it at last year’s event. Participants must be over 18 and it’ll be on a first come, first served basis”.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk