Family walk in the Horncastle area in aid of church

A family walk from Harrington Hall to Sutterby will take place next week.

The walk, on Wednesday, May 30, will include a walk from the grounds of the historical Harrington Hall and over fields to the tiny hamlet of Sutterby.

It will start at 2pm and last for approximately one hour.

The terrain is suitable for off-road children’s buggies.

Dogs are welcome on leads.

Homemade cakes and refreshments will be available for walkers on their return.

Transport is also available for those who don’t want to walk back.

To book a slot, priced at £8 for adults and £4 for children, call 01507 534847.