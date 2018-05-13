Family from Horncastle say aloha

A Horncastle family made the most of the fantastic weather and enjoyed the fun at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway’s ‘Hawaiian Sunday’.

James, Chloe, Ellie and Amy Thomas joined parents Shane and Kayleigh at the event. Visitors were invited to dress up Hawaiian-style and try their skills with a hula hoop and limbo dancing.

It was all part of a Family Fun Weekend on Sunday and Monday which also included magic shows, a falconry display, Morris dancers, craft stalls and children’s games in the field at Ludborough station.