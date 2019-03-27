Familiar face is back on the beat in Horncastle

Horncastle Neighbourhood Policing Team has welcomed a Community Beat Manager - but it is not the first time she has worked in the town.

PC Paula Young took over the role earlier this month - and she has already got stuck in.

In her first week, PC Young spoke with students in the Market Place, in Horncastle, who were striking against climate change.

Speaking to the Horncastle News last week, PC Young explained how she has worked for several forces across Lincolnshire.

PC Young said: “I joined Lincolnshire Police and started out in Boston, then spent five years in Skegness.

“I first came to Horncastle in 2007 and then returned in 2012.

“During my career, I have also worked in Spilsby and Wainfleet.

“As Community Beat Manager, you could say I am first in line if anyone has an issue.”

“It feels so good to be back in Horncastle again.”

As Community Beat Manager, PC Young helps deal with issues such as neighbourhood disputes, parking problems, and dog fouling.

Along with PCSO Nigel Wass, PC Young also continues to work with local schools and housing associations, such as Waterloo Homes, to settle any disputes.

Although PC Young will spend time in Horncastle, her patch also covers areas such as Wragby, Spilsby and Frithville, near Boston - but Horncastle has a special place in her heart.

PC Young said: “Horncastle is full of friendly and lovely people.

“Everyone has made me feel so welcome.

“It is important that people are willing to speak to us so that we can then help them.”

No day is the same for PC Young - but that is one of the appeals of the job.

She said: “You just never know what you are going to be called to.”

The arrival of PC Young has also been welcomed by Wolds Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Sarah Constantine - who took over the role in June last year.

Inspector Constantine said: “I am really pleased to welcome Paula to the team.

“She is a very experienced Community Beat Manager with a passion for her role in the community.

“I know the team are looking forward to her joining us on our engagements.”