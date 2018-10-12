Eyes down for full house at town’s library

The family that reads together succeeds together and this autumn the library is encouraging families to share their love of reading and take part in the Book Bingo Challenge.

Running for 6 weeks from Monday, October 22, the free challenge involves families borrowing and reading books to fill in their bingo card.

The card has 16 boxes with a variety of subjects - such as one word title, has an animal on the cover - to help families discover new and exciting reads at the library.

Library manager Helen Baxter said: “Children who see their parents read and have that love of reading shared with them benefit in so many ways; they not only get a flying start at school but can also develop a life long love of reading.

“With little ones, sharing a story is also a good excuse to snuggle up and spend some quality time as a family and with older children it’s a chance to open their horizons and all the possibilities their future can hold.

“Our Book Bingo challenge is designed so that anyone of any age can take part. It’s never too early or late to start sharing the enjoyment books can bring your family”.

As an added incentive, the library has two £20 book vouchers to give away, courtesy of The Lincolnshire Family Services Directory, with the closing date for completed cards being December 1.