Extension to bar in Woodhall Spa given the go-ahead

Owners of Smarties Bar in Woodhall Spa are celebrating after getting the go-ahead to extend by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee - despite officers recommending refusal.

Councillors on the committee agreed the economic benefits that alterations would bring to the village outweighed any conservation concerns.

Ward member for Woodhall Spa, Councillor Craig Leyland, spoke at the committee meeting last Thursday and said he wanted to make it clear the extension would not encroach on a former railway line. He stressed the project should be supported.

Coun Leyland, who is the leader of ELDC, said: “The plans are set to create extra employment prospects and economic growth to the area.

“The extension does not effect the old railway line and does not harm any other nearby amenity.”

Plans include adding a first floor, as well as extending the ground floor. The work will create more space to provide a kitchen, storage area and new toilet facilities.

Applicant Mark Webb, who owns the bar, told the commitee he was born in Woodhall Spa.

He assured the committee he was passionate about the areaand and stressed he wasn’t another ‘big profit property developer. ‘

Mr Webb also explained the need for local businesses to be given the opportunity to expand.

He said: “I want to make this bar a real asset for the village. The extension would see us be able to employ 8-10 people in full and part-time positions.”

Mr Webb added the area was growing rapidly and he hoped the council would let businesses expand with it.

Coun Neil Jones supported the application and said the only facility at the rear of the business was a service area. He stressed the extension would not affect anything.

Councillors Susan Blackburn and Helen Matthews also said businesses like Smarties deserved to be supported.