Expo places are being snapped up - organisers

Spaces are being snapped up for the specially programme of workshops at this year’s East Lindsey Business Expo.

Taking place at Stanhope Hall, Horncastle on Wednesday November 7 from 10am–4pm and organised by East Lindsey District Council, the Business Expo will celebrate enterprise in East Lindsey - and highlight some mof the district’s success stories.

The event is open to the public to come and meet a special selection of the district’s business community and take advantage of some special offers.

All local businesses are invited to attend the workshops but advanced booking is required to secure a place.

Some of the workshops available on the day include:

•Kay Burge from Horncastle Recruitment will lead a session on ‘Taking the Stress out of Recruitment’.

Kay will cover tips to getting the right job advert, how to attract the best staff, how to select the right candidate for the role and how to ensure you keep your best staff.

•Alan Nesbitt, from Forrester Boyd Chartered Accountants, will present a workshop on ‘Making Tax Digital’ (MTD).

Mr Nesbitt will explain the all new rules as well outlining as what may follow in the next stage of the rollout of MTD.

•Effective teams are an essential part of achieving success for any business or organisation.

But how do you build a great team where everyone works together in harmony towards business goals?

Book onto ‘Top 10 Tips to Build a Great Team’ with Nicola Richardson, The People Mentor to find out.

•The Smart Approach to Social Media Marketing for Business’. Kate Strawson from Shooting Star will explain the importance of creating a SMART social media strategy for your business.

It is a chance to get a better understanding of how to plan, create and evaluate content for social media and make it work for your business.

All the workshops are ideal for new or existing businsses.

•To book, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/expo18workshops.