Explore sacred heritage at event

Discover the wonder of our sacred heritage at as more than 20 churches in and around Horncastle open later this month as part of the Discover Lincolnshire Weekend .

The churches bring to life stories of past lives - from monumental murders to the instigator of Magna Carta; rebellious vicars in the Lincolnshire Rising to intrepid explorers of the seven seas; scythes from the Civil War to angels high in rooftops.

Open and accessible to explore will be the churches at Ashby Puerorum, Bardney, Belchford, Benniworth, Burgh on Bain, Coningsby, Donington on Bain, Fulletby, Gautby, Goulceby, Greetham, Hammeringham, Hatton, Horncastle, Langton with Old Woodhall, Langton by Wragby, Minting, Scamblesby, Scrivelsby, Southrey, Tattershall, Woodhall Spa.

Further details at www.explorechurches.org/event/discover-lincolnshire-weekend