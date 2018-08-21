Expansion for Woodhall Spa company

A successful Woodhall Spa company has completed work on a six-figure investment on its new factory.

The new facility at Housham - who manfacture sprayers for the agriculture industry - increases the factory’s footprint by 30% and production capacity by 50%.

There are now double the number of construction bays for Househam’s latest state of the art self-propelled sprayers.

The expansion comes after a successful 12 months which saw the company grow its exports by 25 per cent.

Managing director Robert Willey said: “This factory completes the first stage of our investment into our future.

“We design and build all our machinery on site, so improved, increased facilities will improve and increase our service to farmers - providing more farmers with the advanced technology they need to meet today’s agricultural demands.

“We’re a British business and Brexit will create opportunities for us, both here and abroad.

“We need to be well placed to take advantage of this as new markets openup. Our new factory will allow us to meet increasing demand - supporting farmers worldwide.