Exhibition in support of domestic abuse victims

The East Lindsey Domestic Abuse Service will present an exhibition at a Louth tapas restaurant in early February, in recognition of the estimated two women a week who die at the hands of their current or ex partner.

The ‘Souls Of Our Shoes’ exhibition will take place at Bar Castillejar in New Street between Monday February 5 and Thursday February 8, from 11am to 7pm each day.

The exhibition will feature 104 pairs of shoes - ‘each with a story to tell’ - which will represent the 104 women who die every year at the hands of their partner. Quotations from the individuals who donated the shoes will be on display, alongside information on domestic abuse and its impact.

Tea, coffee and cakes will be on sale to raise funds for the East Lindsey Domestic Abuse Service, which has helped over 700 women, men and children who have experienced domestic abuse over the last decade.

Visit www.facebook.com/EastLindseyDomesticAbuseService for details.