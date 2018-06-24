Exhibition and ‘Equali-tea’ to mark suffrage at Rasen court

A new exhibition in Market Rasen will focus on a number of local women who have made their mark in history.

In a collaboration between Rase Heritage, the Fawcett Society, Rasen Hub and Market Rasen Town Council, the display will focus on four ladies who had great influence in the area - Jessie Boucherett, Louisa Boucherett, Ann Dixon and the first British-born woman MP Margaret Wintringham.

Also included in the historical display will be information on the women of Market Rasen itself, who were influential in the town - whether as an inn keeper or councillor.

Exhibition organiser Nicola Marshall said: “This is a fantastic way to mark the 100 years since some women received the vote.

“There really have been some remarkable women in this area over the years and it is only right that their contributions should be recognised.”

The exhibition will open in Market Rasen’s former magistrates court, in Dear Street, next Monday, June 25.

It will be open from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until August 19.

There will also be some Saturday openings.

However, the official opening will take place on Sunday, July 1, when an ‘Equali-Tea’ event will be held in the grounds of the Old Police Station.

The event will be free for all, with a democracy debate in the court and refreshments served by the WI. There will also be a teddy bears picnic for children, including a Punch and Judy show at 2.30pm. Children are asked to take along their own cup and plate, as well as a cushion to sit on.

The whole event will run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Nicola added: “We welcome everyone to come along and make their voice count as people did 100 years ago.There is nothing better than tea, cake and a bit of debate!”