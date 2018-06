One of the final events in this year’s hugely successful Zero Degrees Festival is Louth Choral Society’s concert in St James’s Church this Sunday, (July 1), at 7.30 pm.

As a late, but very welcome addition, the choir is delighted to be joined by the Coloratura Soprano, Shiona Cormack, who has recently appeared in numerous roles with English National Opera.

To get tickets, visit: www.ticketsource/louthchoral.