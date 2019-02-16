Ex-Red Arrows’ ace gets help with Sahara trek

Recently retired Red Arrows’ pilot, Squadron Leader Mike Child, gave an entertaining and informative talk to members of Sleaford and District Lions at their latest meeting.

Squadron Leader Child is now based at RAF Coningsby and talked about Red Arrows’ history, formation flying and all the logistics involved with the running of this great British and RAF heritage.

He was presented with a £200 cheque by Lions Club President Sue La Roche to help towards an upcoming trek he is due to make across the Sahara desert.

All monies raised by his talks, as well as the sponsorship of the trek, will go to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which Lions Club members all agreed was a very worthwhile cause.

The club will soon be making a further donation to the Air Ambulance when a representative visits.