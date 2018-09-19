Ex-paratrooper marches into RAF Coningsby

RAF Coningsby is getting ready to welcome a very special visitor tomorrow (Thursday).

Ex-Paratrooper Jeffrey Long will walk 100 miles for 100 years of the RAF, to mark the RAF’s centenary and to continue his 11-year tradition of raising funds for military charities.

The 86-year-old plans to walk 10 miles at 10 different RAF stations - including Coningsby - and raise cash for the RAF Benevolent Fund and Support Our Paras.

He started his walk at Catterick last week.

•To support Jeffrey’s walk go to www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JeffreyLongMBE