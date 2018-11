A former Horncastle Grammar School pupil was welcomed to the Diocese of Ely recently.

Lay Minister Diane Mantle was admitted and licensed in Ely Cathedral last month.

Bishop Rowan Williams preached during the service.

Diane, who works as a Maths teacher, is pictured with Bishop Williams at the service.

The Rev Mark Bonney, Dean of Ely, said: “It was splendid to see so many current Licensed Lay Ministers joining those to be newly licensed in the Cathedral.”