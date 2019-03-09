Ewe’ll love life at Tattershall Farm Park

Staff at an award-winning visitor attraction near Horncastle have an extra spring in their step - thanks to some new arrivals.

Tattershall Farm Park welcomed five lambs last month, with many more to arrive over the next few months.

The Horncastle News enjoyed a tour of the attraction with Amy Richards - who is currently head of animal care at Tattershall Farm Park.

Amy has always been passionate about animals - and is particularly proud of the breeding programme at the attraction.

She said: “Our breeding programme runs for about five months.

“I think it is awesome for different people to see the lambs each time they visit.”

Tattershall Farm Park specialises in rare breeds of sheep - including Lincoln Longwool, Dorper, Southdown and Manx Loaghtan.

Two Lincoln Longwool lambs, a breed native to Lincolnshire, were born at the farm last week.

The Longwool is regarded as one of Britain’s rarer breeds - so the latest additions are even more special.

Amy said: “Longwools are so rare, so during birth we really can’t afford to lose them.”

The farm is also home to Belted Galloway cattle, two Highland cows - Jim and Ginger, and pygmy goats too!

It will be a first for Tattershall Farm Park later this year - as Amy has recently found a boar to breed at the farm.

The pedigree rare breed British Saddleback Boar arrived over the weekend to live temporarily with two Saddleback females.

So, come the summer months, visitors should also be able to see some little piglets running around with the lambs.

There is even more exciting news to come - as Tattershall Farm Park has recently applied for a Zoo Licence.

The farm is home to reptiles including snakes, lizards and tortoises, and many other exotic animals.

If granted, the zoo licence can further boost the appeal of Tattershall Farm Park.

• To find out more, search for Tattershall Farm Park on Facebook or visit www.tattershallfarmpark.co.uk/