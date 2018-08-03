‘Every day it is getting worse’ - Leonie’s battle continues

An ambitious campaign to raise £35,000 for a young girl’s life-changing operation has passed the half way mark - with two major fundraising events coming up next month.

As reported earlier this year, Louth girl Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson (age 5) suffers with cerebral palsy affecting all four limbs and curvature of the spine - with any limb movements causing immense pain for the youngster.

Leonie Hadley-Wilkinson.

Leonie’s mum, Vicky, has been leading the way in fundraising to give her daughter a better quality of life through a Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation - but unfortunately this will come at a cost of £35,000, as it is not available the NHS.

Hundreds of supporters have already made donations and helped to raise funds, and last week Leonie’s JustGiving page passed the halfway mark, with over £17,500 raised so far.

Vicky said: “It is heart-breaking to see your child in pain, and every day as she grows it is getting worse. She has always been very brave, I just want to do anything I can to give her the best in life.

“I don’t like having to ask for help, but there just isn’t a pot of money set aside for children like Leonie and it would take me a lifetime to save up the amount we need”.

Two major fundraising events next month will aim to raise thousands of pounds towards Leonie’s operation, and bring the young girl’s ‘desperate’ desire to walk another step closer to reality.

The first of these events will be a ‘Rock and Motown’ night at Louth Town Hall on Saturday September 15, which will feature live music from Funktion & Co, and the B12 Hundreds.

There will also be a special appearance from the Comic Book Heroes, plus a raffle, auction, and a sweetie bar.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be bought from Off The Beaten Track in Aswell Street, Faulkners electronics store in Eastgate, and Whole-istic in Upgate.

Tickets can also be bought online at www.leoniesjourney-withcp.weebly.com, or you can contact ‘Team Leonie’ on 07730 575494 or email littlevickybrit@live.co.uk.

The following Friday (September 21), ‘The Leonie Rumble Ball’ will take place at The Beachcomber in Cleethorpes from 7pm until midnight.

The event, hosted by Bridge McFarland Solicitors to support Leonie and the Lincolnshire Cerebral Palsy Society, will feature a two-course meal, disco, raffle, silent auction, and music from The Rumble Band (Soul & Motown).

Tickets cost £30, and can be bought by visiting www.lincolnshirecerebralpalsy.org.uk or calling 01472 812666.

Five hundreds tickets are available and all proceeds will go towards Leonie’s surgery.

• Eastfield Infants’ and Nursery School recently held a bingo evening, a raffle and a ‘dance off’ to raise money for Leonie, who attends the school. The events raised a total of £507.85.