Events in Horncastle area as part of Dying Matters awareness week

Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral stores in the Horncastle area will be holding events next week in honour of Dying Matters awareness week (Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20).

Funeral colleagues will be at coffee mornings, get-togethers and stalls across the area - with each event including searching questions on death, dying and end of life.

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions about the options on offer and the practicalities associated with a funeral.

Events will be held on:

• Thursday, May 17 - Coffee morning at St Mary’s Church, Church Lane, Horncastle - 11.30am to 1pm.

• Friday, May 18 - The Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, Coningsby - 10am to noon.

To find out more about Dying Matters Awareness events, click here