Events across Lincolnshire to mark 10 year anniversary of children’s centres

Events will be held across Lincolnshire over the next two weeks to celebrate 10 years since 23 children’s centres first opened their doors.

Celebratory events will be taking place in the Market Rasen area, the Sleaford area, the Skegness area, and the Louth area.

Parents, carers, families and children are welcome to visit and see what services their local children’s centre has to offer.

Here are the events happening from May 22 to June 1 in your area:

• Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 22) - Binbrook Children’s Centre, in Orford Road (next to Binbrook Early Learners Nursery) - Learning Together Babies (10am to 11.30am).

• Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 22) - Caistor Children’s Centre - Caistor Town Hall - Learning Through Play (10am to 11am).

• Wednesday, May 23 - Billinghay Children’s Centre - Bumps to Babies (1pm to 2pm).

• Thursday, May 24 - Spilsby Children’s Centre (next to Spilsby Primary School and Playgroup located at the bottom of Woodlands Avenue) - Movers and Shakers (10am to 11.30am).

• Thursday, May 24 - Welton Children’s Centre (located on site of William Farr CofE School) - LT Toddler (9.30am to 10.30am).

• Tuesday, May 29 - Sutterton Children’s Centre (attached to Sutterton Fourfields Primary School) - Learning Through Play (1.30pm to 3pm).

• Tuesday, May 29 - Alford Children’s Centre (located in the car park of Alford Primary School on Farlesthorpe Road) - Learning Together Toddlers (2pm to 3.30pm).

• Wednesday, May 30 - Horncastle Children’s Centre (located on the grounds of Banovallum Secondary School) - Learning Together Babies/Toddlers (10am to 11.30am).

• Friday, June 1 - Sleaford Children’s Centre (located in the Money’s Mill Complex, off Carre Street) - Learning Together Toddler (10am to 11am).

• Friday, June 1 - Louth Children’s Centre (attached to Eastfield Infant School, located within Lacey Gardens) - Learning Through Play (1.30pm to 3pm).

• Friday, June 1 - Tattershall Children’s Centre (located on the grounds of Tattershall Primary School on Clinton Park Estate) - Learning Through Play (9.30am to 11am).

• Friday, June 1 - Market Rasen Children’s Centre - Kilnwell Road - Learning Through Play (9.30am to 10.30am).

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “They really are a lifeline for so many families with young children.

“Since we increased the number of centres in 2008, services have continued to develop to provide essential support, whether it’s drop-in sessions for parents and toddlers, health visitor clinics, childcare, early education or even employment and benefit advice.

“Furthermore, developments such as new maternity hubs opened earlier this year at four of our centres in Lincolnshire, extending the support for parents and babies, with multiple services under one roof.

“All our children’s centres are intended to help all parents or carers from the community and surrounding villages so find out what the centre near you can offer.”

Some centres provide services in one location, while others provide services in community halls, libraries and other places that are easy to access.

