Event will celebrate businesswomen across East Lindsey

Business women from across the district are invited to attend an event near Louth as part of International Women’s Day next month.

The Celebrating East Lindsey Women in Business event, organised by East Lindsey District Council, will allow business women the chance to come together, network and attend a workshop entitled ‘The Art of Resilience’.

Delivered by Vicky Limb from She Evolves and Nicola Richardson from The People Mentor, the workshop will cover how having the right mindset and being able to rise above your own inner critic is so important; looking at how mindset and resilience go hand in hand.

Vicky will share her experiences through life and how she harnesses these in launching her own coaching practice.

Nicola will share her story of how she started her business after an upsetting experience and what tools she initially used in determining what her business would be.

She will also explain she realised she needed to build resilience and Nicola shares the tips she learnt along the way, and how the key to all of this is happiness and joy and how you can build that into your life.

Economic Development Officer, Samantha Phillips, said: “International Women’s Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to celebrate business women throughout the district.

“The event will provide local business women the chance to get together, share experiences and ideas, while hopefully learning from one another.”

Places at the event are limited, so those wishing to attend are advised to book in advance.

For further information, or to book, call 01507 617777 or email fec@e-lindsey.gov.uk