‘Essential journeys only’ warn Lincolnshire Police

Police have asked Lincolnshire motorists to make ‘essential journeys’ only.

Many major roads across the county are currently impassable, either blocked by stranded vehicles or snow.

A tweet from Supt Phil Vickers warned: “Many roads blocked with HGVs and cars.

“Lincs Police request is “essential journeys only” to limit traffic and demand on 999 Services.

“Stay safe, stay calm (stay home!).”

Police have told people not to take the A52 between Skegness and Boston because motorists are likely to become stranded and emergency services will be unable to recover them.

