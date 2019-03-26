Lincolnshire County Council plan to cut carbon emissions by 2023

Lincolnshire County Council will propose to reduce its carbon emissions by 20 per cent by 2023 in an effort to save £12 million.

Senior county councillors are expected to approve the measure at a meeting on April 2 as part of a carbon management plan.

The council said the strategy will look to reduce carbon emissions by 5,736 tonnes over the next four years, a 20 per cent reduction from a baseline of 28,679.

As part of the plan, the authority will take on projects such as upgrading streetlights, installing solar panels to council buildings and a reduction in transport emissions.

Around £10.7 million was spent by the council on energy costs in 2017 alone.

County council officials said the proposals could save £12.4 million by the end of the plan due to a potential rise in costs in the coming years.

The authority has secured £5,035 million worth of funding for its existing projects, but has yet to cost future plans.

A total of 22 initiatives to cut carbon have been identified by the council as part of the plan.

Councillor Eddy Poll, executive councillors for environmental management, said the effort to cut carbon was a “significant challenge” and the authority was “committed” to reducing emissions.

He said: “We recognise the scale and speed of climate change, and its potential adverse effect on our economy, environment and local community.

“Therefore as an organisation operating within the heart of Lincolnshire we are delighted to present this Carbon Management Plan (CMP).

“Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has made significant progress over the last ten years, assisted by our first two CMPs.

“As a result we have already started to meet our targets of reducing our CO2e emissions and contribute to national efforts on carbon reduction.”

The council has produced the plan in partnership with the Carbon Trust, an independent company which advises on carbon reduction.

Richard Rugg, managing director of the firm, said local authorities need to take the lead in reducing emissions.

“There are those that can and those that do,” he said.

Local authorities can contribute significantly to reducing CO2e emissions on a local and national scale.

“The Carbon Trust is proud to support the county council in their ongoing implementation of carbon management and local area climate action planning.”