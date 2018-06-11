Leos litter pick in Coningsby

When Coningsby & Tattershall Leos noticed an accumulation of rubbish near the bus stop by the Lions Den, they decided to do something about it in their efforts to make their community a better place.

With permission of the landowner, they made short work of collecting the rubbish.

The environment really matters to them and they will soon be helping Lions with work at the Pingle – a local wildlife area. The Leos are also responsible for the upkeep of the planters in Coningsby.

They really are a hard-working group, but that doesn’t stop them from having fun too.

Leos meet every Friday evening from 6pm at the Lions Den in Coningsby and new members are welcome.

The Leos are aged from 12-18 and work on projects serving the local, national and international communities.