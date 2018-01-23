Garden Design Competition to Celebrate Horse Charity’s 50th Anniversary Year

Do you fancy trying your hand at designing a stunning garden? Then why not enter the Bransby Horses 50th Anniversary Garden Design Competition?

Supported by Adam Frost of BBC Gardeners’ World, the competition is open to all amateur gardeners aged 18 years and over and the winning design will be created at the charity’s 600 acre site in Lincolnshire.

This is your chance to design a 12m x 12m garden to help celebrate 50 years of the charity’s dedicated equine rescue and welfare work; the winning garden will be officially opened by Adam Frost on Wednesday June 27, 2018.

To enter the competition, download an application pack from the 50th Anniversary page at www.bransbyhorses.co.uk.

There is a suggested donation of £10 per entry which goes directly to the 430 horses, donkeys and mules in the charity’s care.

The closing date for entries is Monday April 2, 2018.

The creation of a 50th Anniversary Garden is one of many planned events by the charity to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.

More information is available on the charity’s website.