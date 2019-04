Help celebrate 30 years of the Cats Protection charity at an afternoon tea on Saturday, April 27.

The venue is Horncastle Community Centre and tickets cost £20.

There will be high tea, musical entertainment, raffle and bingo, all hosted by radio presenter John Marshall.

The event has been organised by the Horncastle and District Branch of Cats Protection.

For tickets call 07867 140445/01507 523038 or email jghaddock74@gmail.com