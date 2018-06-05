Enjoy all the fun of the farm - for free!

The award-winning Minting Park Farm at Gautby and Revesby Estate Farm in Mareham Road, will be throwing open their doors on Sunday (June 10).

They are two of many farms in the county taking part in the Open Farm Sunday programme. They will be open 10am-4pm - with lots to see and do. Some of the events at one or both farms include farm tours, tractor rides, demonstrations guess the weight of the animals, classic and vintage machinery, refreshments and homemade cakes. Entry is free with farm owners promising a fun day out for all.