Engagement events on the future of Louth’s hospital

Lincolnshire East CCG will hold a series of engagement events next month (October) for patients, carers and the general public to have their say on the proposals for the future of Louth County Hospital.

As reported previously, Lincolnshire East CCG is reviewing the provision of in-patient services on the Manby and Carlton Wards at the hospital.

The two nurse-led wards currently support patients with nursing care, rehabilitation, assessment and palliative, and end of life care, all of which is provided by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS). Lincolnshire East CCG has been working with LCHS to review the way these services are delivered and explore alternative options for providing care at Louth County Hospital and community-based services.

A Lincolnshire East CCG spokesman said: “There have been many positive developments at the hospital in recent years, including taking a more proactive stance on rehabilitation and a ‘home first’ approach to care, to ensure that people have the right support to stay safely at home and are not unnecessarily admitted or re-admitted.

“Based on a needs analysis of patients and the ability to manage the needs of patients out of hospital, the CCG has developed two options to be considered around future provision of services at County Hospital, Louth, and is asking for people’s views on these, by completing a short survey available from the CCG’s website (www.surveymonkey.com/r/Louthwards) and/or attending one of a series of engagement events.”

The first engagement event takes place at Louth County Hospital on Tuesday October 2 from 3-5pm, with registration at 2.30pm.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/inpatient-services-at-county-hospital-louth-tickets-50413166137 to attend this afternoon session.

The second engagement event will take place later that day, from 6.30-8.30pm, with registration at 6pm.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/inpatient-services-at-county-hospital-louth-tickets-50413871246 to attend this evening session.

The third engagement event will take place at Storehouse, Skegness, on Tuesday October 16 from 6.30-8.30pm, with registration at 6pm.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/inpatient-services-at-county-hospital-louth-tickets-50414124002 to attend this session.

Dr Stephen Baird, Clinical Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “Our vision for the hospital’s future sees it firmly as a centre for innovative healthcare.

“We know there are significant opportunities to build on what Louth County Hospital has to offer, and the two options we have developed and are asking for people’s views on demonstrate our commitment to providing high quality, safe care for our patients,”

“We would very much appreciate the views of local people about local services and we hope that as many of our patients, their carers and families as possible will complete the survey and/or attend one of the forthcoming engagement events.”