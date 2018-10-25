End of the road is in sight for £7m Horncastle roadworks

The champagne corks should finally be popping in Horncastle next Tuesday (October 30) when a £7m programme of major road improvements are scheduled to finish.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed restrictions in and around the junction of the A158, the B1191 (Langton Hill) and West Street should be removed.

Anglian Water, who have been carrying out a £653,000 sewer upgrade on Langton Hill, expect to finish this Friday (October 26).

The busy junction has been effectively closed since the end of August.

This week, the A158 has been closed at night to allow the final stages of re-surfacing work to be completed.

While the junction should re-open next Tuesday, a new phase of work will start at the top of Langton Hill.

That will involve constructing a new access road into a housing development.

It will mean the closure of a rural road to Thimbleby - probably until December.

Regarding the main junction, County Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Due to a slight delay in starting the resurfacing works, the improvements to the A158 are set to be completed on the morning of Tuesday, October 30.

“This is when the temporary signals and road closures will be lifted – all subject to suitable weather.”

The improvements have been at the centre of much controversy since the programme started in West Street.

While many people have pointed out the long-term benefits for the town, there have been claims from some retailers about a decline in trade.

Residents and town councillors have also complained about poor signage (see page 5) which they say has indicated the town has been shut.

Some traders have told the News they are considering seeking compensation from the County Council.

However, Coun Davies has already ruled out any compensation payments, saying the authority has a statutory right to maintain roads.

The work at the top of Langton Hill will see the construction of the new access road into the estate, along with a shared footway/cycleway that will connect to the existing path.

The access road should help ease the concerns of residents in Osbourne Way who have had to contend with construction traffic entering and leaving the new estate.

Coun Davies added: “We expect these works to last for six weeks, until mid-December.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption, and want to thank everyone for their ongoing patience throughout these works.”

The re-opening of the B1191 also means improvements can start on the same road (B1191) in Woodhall Spa.

Contractors will resurface sections of carriageway and improve footways, drainage and access between Iddesleigh Road and Tower Close.

The County Council says works are expected to last for six weeks and will mean the closure of the B1191 at certain times.

Meanwhile, Anglian Water say they will then be moving on to the final stage of the sewer upgrade work - this time in The Sidings, off Langton Hill.

The work is due to start next Monday (October 29), and will last for two weeks.

Traffic lights will be in place in The Sidings but access for residents, pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained at all times.