Emergency services save ‘high risk’ man near Marshchapel

Emergency services - including a Coastguard helicopter - rushed to the aid of a ‘high risk’ 80-year-old man in Marshchapel and Horse Shoe Point area yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Three Coastguard teams - from Mablethorpe, Donna Nook and Cleethorpes - were called out at 8.19pm last night.

The teams started a search on foot, and Coastal Rescue Vehicles (CRVs) searched areas where he may have gone walking.

After almost two hours searching, the Coastguards heard that members of the public had come across him but they didn’t know where they were.

The teams ascertained what they could see to determine their location, and all teams were deployed to that location.

One team went towards the beach and found someone flashing a torch, so the team headed that way.

Due to the high tide, all the gulleys were in full flood which meant it was difficult to reach them.

However, the teams managed to reach the casualty and administer first aid, but found they could not safely stretcher him of the beach.

The Coastguard Helicopter 912 was requested, which then transferred the man to a land ambulance and onwards to hospital.

A statement on the Mablethorpe Coastguard Facebook page said: “A good outcome but it could have been a lot worse if the two members of the public had not come across him.”

Lincolnshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance during the incident.

On social media, members of the public have praised the emergency service personnel involved.

Sally Bushby said: “Awesome work from everyone involved. We know of the gentleman and we are all relieved that he was found, and it was a successful rescue. Thank you.”

Kate Simpson said: “Well done EMAS, Coastguard, police, public, and anyone else involved!”

Karen Hills added that it was a “brilliant multi agency rescue” operation.

• If you see a coastal emergency, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.