Emergency services at the scene of Coningsby building fire

Fire, police and RAF police are at the scene of a building fire in Coningsby this afternoon (Friday),

The fire crews were called out at 12.28pm to High Street, and at least four appliances have been in attendance.

Lincolnshire Police and RAF Police are assisting with the incident, and a cordon is currently in place.

No further official information has been provided at this stage.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the incident is taking place in the Agra Tandoori restaurant/Castle Inn pub area of the High Street.

More on this story as we have it.