Elena ready to welcome visitors to Tattershall Castle

Tattershall Castle opens its doors to the public this Saturday, and there will be a new face making sure visitors get the best experience.

Elena D’Angelo joined the Tattershall team last October, but is looking forward to her first full season at the National Trust property.

Originally from Naples, Elena studied cultural heritage management before coming to the UK.

Part of her training was done at two national museums in Naples, supporting the learning and interpretation department.

She said: “I decided to come here because of the way cultural heritage is approached.

“During my last two years, I’ve been volunteering and working at three different National Trust properties and I love how this amazing charity works to not only preserve, but also to convey the message that our cultural heritage enshrines.

“Now, I am delighted to have been appointed marketing and events officer here at Tattershall Castle.

“I have already fallen in love with the cheerful madness of this place.”

While this year’s programme was more or less set before Elena arrived, she says she is looking forward to developing a full range of activities for next year.

“My ambition is to tell people something more of what the castle was, and what it is today.

“I love walking through the castle - such a huge space dating back from centuries ago.

“I want to help the castle tell its many stories.”

There are a number of themed days planned in this year’s programme and Elena is looking forward to getting stuck in.

She said: “I have a brilliant job and I can’t believe the wonderful volunteer team here.

“I am looking forward to meeting visitors and making sure they are having fun.

“I also have some ideas for some different events aimed at adults and specialist groups - so watch this space.”