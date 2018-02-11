ELDC supports Keep Britain Tidy’s spring clean project

Keep Britain Tidy is launching the ‘Great British Spring Clean’ campaign, to encourage people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up the rubbish.

The Spring Clean takes place from March 2-4 and the campaign is being backed by East Lindsey District Council, in addition to charities such as the RSPCA, the Marine Conservation Society and the RSPB, and businesses including McDonald’s, Greggs, Costa, Harrogate Spring Water, and The Helping Hand Company.

It builds on the success of the 2017 national clean-up, which saw more than 300,000 people across 13,000 events get stuck in to clean up their communities, including school children, community groups and nearly 300 local authorities. Their efforts helped clear more than 1,500 tonnes of litter from streets, parks and beaches.

East Lindsey District Council is supporting community-organised litter picks by providing litter pickers/grabbers, waste sacks, and the collection of filled waste sacks.

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Councillor Sandra Harrison, said: “Litter is a huge issue for all of us and the Great British Spring Clean provides an opportunity for all of us to pitch in and help tackle litter in our area.

“I’d like to encourage all residents and community groups to organise or participate in an event this year and do what they can to reduce the amount of litter in the district.”

If you would like to take part, contact ELDC Customer Services on 01507 601111 or email customerservices@e-lindsey.gov.uk with details of when your litter pick will take place.

The District Council only has a limited number of litter pickers that it is able to loan out, therefore these will provided on a first come first served basis.